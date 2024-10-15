Singapore-based bulker operator GML Chartering has been left out of pocket to the tune of $565,000 after an Indian court overturned the arrest of a Eurobulk Asia ultramax that it seized in an attempt to claw back an unpaid bunker bill from the sub-charterer of an unaffiliated bulker.

GML obtained an arrest warrant against the bunkers on board the 63,100-dwt bulk carrier Alexandros P (built 2017) last Friday by claiming it was a sister ship of a non-Eurobulk-owned vessel it was in a dispute with as both ships were chartered to the same entity.