The German KG owner of a feeder-size container ship has arrested a Chinese post-panamax bulk carrier in what lawyers believe is the first Indian court case involving a collision that took place outside of the country’s territorial waters.

Elbsun GmBH & Co KG has arrested ATL Shipping’s 93,100-dwt bulker New Legend (built 2012) to recover €2.26m ($2.45m) it claims to have suffered when the Chinese-owned ship collided with its 889-teu container ship Elbsun (built 2012) when it was anchored off Istanbul on 17 September 2023.