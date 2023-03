A livestock carrier considered abandoned by an Australian court has been sold for $6m at auction.

A notice from the Admiralty Court in Australia shows the 11,670-gt Yangtze Fortune (built 2005) has gone to an unnamed buyer in a case brought by plaintiff Dan-Bunkering, a Danish-owned fuel supplier.

The sale cash, plus $232,000 and AUD 128,000 ($85,000) for a bunker adjustment, has been paid into court to settle claims.