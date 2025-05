Five executives will stand trial in February 2027 over the collapse of the law firm Axiom Ince following the alleged misuse of more than £60m ($80m) of client money.

Four defendants — including CEO Pragnesh Modhwadia and co-director Shyam Mistry — denied charges against them during a hearing on Wednesday in central London, the Serious Fraud Office (SFO) said.

The other defendants were chief technology officer Rupesh Karawadra and vice president of IT Jayesh Anjaria.