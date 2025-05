Law firm Reed Smith and lender Barclays are facing a trial next year in a long-running dispute over a failed tanker sale to a US-sanctioned shipowner.

Dubai shipping company Virgo Marine is seeking nearly £21m ($25.4m) in total claims in the dispute.

Virgo has accused Reed Smith of “negligently and wrongfully” breaching an agreement relating to a ship, the 47,000-dwt MR Kibaz (built 2004), which the company was trying to buy from Kibaz Shipping of the Marshall Islands.