Beijing has reproached US President Donald Trump on his declaration of up to 54% “reciprocal tariffs” on all Chinese exports to the US.

“The so-called ‘reciprocal tariffs’, unilaterally determined through subjective US assessments, violate international trade rules and severely infringe upon the legitimate rights and interests of affected parties,” said China’s Ministry of Commerce (Mofcom) in a firm message on X, formerly known as Twitter.