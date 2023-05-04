A drug-smuggling investigation in Mexico took one of Brave Maritime’s handysize bulkers out of play for three months.

But now the 33,400-dwt Princesse Oui (built 2015) has sailed from Veracruz after Mexican authorities concluded their investigation, a company executive told TradeWinds.

“We believe that the vessel was targeted [by smugglers] because she stayed at Veracruz anchorage for several days and at that time she was on subs for a voyage that would take her back to [the] US,” said the official, who was not willing to be identified by name or title.