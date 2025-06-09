A jury in Virginia has convicted a Pakistani captain on charges connected with allegations that his dhow smuggled Iranian arms destined for the Houthis.

Muhammad Pahlawan, 49, was found guilty in a case that provided a window to the shipping network that provided arms to Yemen’s Houthis to aid the militant group in its attacks against vessels in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aiden.

He was convicted of charges that included providing material support and resources for terrorists and to Iran’s weapons of mass destruction programme, according to the US Justice Department.

He was also found guilty of providing material support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ weapons programme and conspiring to transport explosive devices to the Houthis while knowing they would be used to cause harm.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on 22 September, when he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Pahlawan was one of 14 mariners on the dhow when US Navy and Coast Guard forces boarded it in 11 January.

The operation turned tragic when two Navy SEALs went missing in stormy seas. They are presumed dead.

The boarding team ultimately located advanced conventional weaponry of Iranian origin, including components for ballistic and anti-ship cruise missiles and a warhead.

The Justice Department said the weaponry was consistent with what Houthi forces have used against merchant ships.

Lies and threats

Pahlawan, who pleaded not guilty, was accused of lying to the boarding team and instructing crew members to do the same, threatening their lives and those of their families.

US prosecutors have alleged that Pahlawan’s voyage was part of a larger operation led by Iranian brothers Shahab and Yunus Mir’kazei (Shahab), who are accused of being affiliated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard to smuggle materials from Iran to the Houthis.

The case in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorneys Troy Edwards and Gavin Tisdale, and federal trial attorney Joseph Kaster.