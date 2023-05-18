A chief engineer who worked on the AP Moller-Maersk ship at the centre of a high-profile rape case alleges he was a victim of a “pretext firing” aimed at shifting attention away from the company’s sexual assault and harassment policies.

Filomeno Gaylan filed a lawsuit in a US federal court in New York against the company’s Maersk Line Ltd arm, alleging wrongful termination.

He also accused the company and his union, the Marine Engineers’ Beneficial Association (MEBA), of violating a collective bargaining agreement.