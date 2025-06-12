A Chinese master has been sent to prison for three years after his cargo ship damaged an undersea cable in Taiwan.

The landmark case involved the Togo-flagged, Chinese-crewed, 1,728-dwt Hong Tai 58 (built 2006), which was alleged to have deliberately severed a link in February in southern Taiwan.

The captain was identified only by his surname Wang.

He was sentenced at Tainan District Court on Thursday, the BBC reported.

This is the first conviction of a seafarer for this offence in Taiwan.

The damage to cables linking Taiwan to the Penghu islands “seriously interferes with the government and society’s operations”, the court said in a statement.

“The impact is enormous, and the defendant’s actions should be severely condemned,” it added.

Taiwan’s coast guard spotted the Hong Tai 58 anchored off the island’s southern coast for several days and broadcast warnings asking it to leave.

Minutes after the vessel departed, the coastguard learned that an undersea cable in the area had been severed.

The cargo ship was escorted back to Taiwan for investigation, and its crew of eight Chinese nationals were detained.

Wang was the only one to face charges. The remaining crew members were repatriated.

The master initially denied the offence. But during his trial he said he “might have broken the cable”.

The captain told the court rough seas had made navigation tricky, and he instructed the crew to drop the anchor without knowing that the area contained undersea cables.

But the prosecution alleged he intended to damage the cable, citing electronic charts on the ship that showed its location.

Wang was charged in April. TradeWinds reported he refused to provide details of the ship’s owner.

Prosecutors said the vessel has had many names in recent times.

Taiwan’s coastguard has in recent months stepped up efforts to protect its sea cables, including monitoring a “blacklist” of almost 100 China-linked ships registered to a country other than that of its owner near Taiwan.

Taiwan has reported five cases of sea cable malfunctions this year, compared with three each in 2024 and 2023, according to its digital ministry.