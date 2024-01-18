US law firm Clark Hill has added huge experience to its shipping team, recruiting Dabney Pettus.

Pettus, based in Corpus Christi, Texas, joins as a member from rival Welder Leshin, where she has been a partner since 2013 as part of a 23-year stint at the company.

She joins Clark Hill’s litigation practice and admiralty and maritime industry group.

Clark Hill said Pettus will increase its presence in the country’s third-largest port.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to grow the admiralty and maritime practice in this market,” Pettus said.

“Corpus Christi may be known as a small town to most, but it’s very significant to maritime law globally.”

Pettus brings more than 20 years of litigation experience to Clark Hill.

Her admiralty and maritime practice involves representation of the International Group of P&I Associations, casualty investigations on vessels, US Coast Guard regulatory matters and Customs & Border Protection issues.

“We’re thrilled to have Dabney join our team and bring a wealth of knowledge to our admiralty team in Texas,” said Clark Hill member David James.

“Her presence in Corpus Christi will be a tremendous asset for clients operating in the Gulf of Mexico and beyond.”

Pettus, who graduated from the University of Houston Law Center, is also active in the Maritime Law Association and the Southeastern Admiralty Law Associations.

Clark Hill has offices across the US and one in Dublin.