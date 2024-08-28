An engineer who had worked on an Ocean Ships-managed vessel has been accused of sexually assaulting a coworker.

The US Coast Guard is seeking to revoke the merchant mariner credentials of Igor Lucarevskiy, who worked as a first assistant engineer on the 4,201-gt USNS Henson (built 1995). He denies the charges against him.

The survey ship is owned by the Military Sealift Command, the seaborne logistics division of the US Navy, and the seafarer was among civilian crew provided by Ocean Ships, an affiliate of Houston-based Ocean Shipholding, at the time of the allegations in the case.