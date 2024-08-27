The US Coast Guard is prosecuting a mariner in an effort to revoke his licence over a past sexual assault conviction involving a child, according to documents seen by TradeWinds.

The move by the agency’s investigators comes months after they reached a settlement deal with another seafarer accused of sexual abuse of a minor.

Amid a climate in which the Coast Guard is under greater pressure to tackle sexual assault and harassment in shipping, the case emerges two years after a high-profile case in which a previously convicted captain was accused of raping a cadet.