A long-time partner in Connecticut tanker brokerage Dietze & Associates is suing his former colleagues for $1.38m in retirement payments he claims are owed to him after 23 years with the company.

The legal claim has indirectly touched another major tanker brokerage, MJLF & Associates, which recently purchased Dietze’s former office suite in Norwalk, Connecticut. A local court has tied up $600,000 in sales proceeds.