A Pakistani court has given a local ship recycling yard permission to continue cutting up the beached hull of a handysize bulker that is embroiled in a dispute in which one of its joint owners claims it was stolen by the other.

Demolition of the 25,400-dwt Neptune Star 25 (built 1996) ground to a halt on 4 April after Marshall Islands-registered Friends Shipping obtained an arrest warrant from the High Court of Balochistan in Quetta.