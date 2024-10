Singapore’s former transport minister Subramaniam Iswaran has been handed down a one-year jail sentence for accepting SGD 403,300 ($313,200) as a public servant as well as attempting to obstruct justice.

Despite having earlier denied any wrongdoing and vowing to clear his name, Iswaran entered a guilty plea to four counts of obtaining expensive objects and one charge of obstruction of justice on the first day of his trial in late September.