French prosecutors are seeking €16m in fines ($17.6m) from the master of a Russian ship for allegedly breaching sanctions the day after the invasion of Ukraine, according to local media reports.

The master of the 8,831-gt ro-ro Baltic Leader (built 2000) is accused of leaving the French port of Rouen on 25 February 2022 with a cargo of wind turbines in a breach of EU sanctions, the Paris Normandie newspaper reported.