George Economou has asked a Marshall Islands judge to block a key board of directors vote by Seanergy Maritime Holdings.

The move by the Greek shipowner’s Sphinx Investment Corp is the latest salvo in a legal fight in which Economou is seeking to loosen the grip of New York-listed Seanergy’s chief executive, Stamatis Tsantanis.

Sphinx told the US Securities and Exchange that it has filed a request in the Marshall Islands High Court for a temporary restraining order.