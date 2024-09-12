The billionaire former head of Glencore’s oil desk appeared in a London court this week to deny bribery charges.

Alex Beard, 57, is facing a trial with five other ex-traders relating to alleged corruption in West Africa.

Beard pleaded not guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court, Reuters reported.

The former trader has been charged with two counts of conspiracy to make corrupt payments to government officials and officials of state-owned oil companies in Nigeria between 2010 and 2014, and in Cameroon between 2007 and 2014.

Beard joined the Swiss charterer and commodities group in 1995 from BP. He retired as head of oil in 2019.

Andrew Gibson, Paul Hopkirk, Ramon Labiaga and Martin Wakefield were also charged with making corrupt payments relating to Glencore's operations in Nigeria, Cameroon and Ivory Coast.

Gibson, who was Beard’s deputy, and Hopkirk pleaded not guilty.

The other two were not required to enter a plea.

Gibson and Wakefield also face a charge of conspiracy to falsify documents between 2007 and 2011.

In addition, ex-Glencore employee David Perez has been charged with making corrupt payments and conspiracy to falsify documents. He did not indicate any pleas.

Prosecutor Alexandra Healy said the alleged offences related to the West Africa desk of Glencore’s London office.

October hearing

A hearing at Southwark Crown Court will take place on 8 October

Last month, Nick Ephgrave, director of the Serious Fraud Office, said: “Bribery damages financial markets and causes lasting harm to communities.”

He said the case is an important step towards exposing overseas corruption and holding those who are responsible to account.

Glencore has told TradeWinds it noted the charges.

“Glencore cooperated with the SFO in its investigation into this past conduct and resolved its SFO investigation in 2022,” it added.

“We are committed to acting ethically and responsibly across all aspects of our business and have taken significant action towards building a best-in-class ethics and compliance programme,” Glencore said.

In June, the Financial Times reported that charges were imminent in the bribery scandal that led to Glencore being convicted in 2022.

The vessel charterer was fined about £280m ($355m) after pleading guilty to using cash to gain preferential access to African oil.

Glencore admitted seven counts of bribery.

TradeWinds has previously reported that cash was taken by private jets by employees and agents to pay off African officials in five countries to secure access to oil, better grades of oil and preferable tanker loading dates.

The bribes at the centre of the UK case included sums paid by a Glencore oil trader to officials in Cameroon’s national oil and gas company and national refinery.

A Glencore executive and a colleague also flew by private jet with cash to Juba, South Sudan, where it was handed to a local agent to pay off government officials who could influence the allocation of crude oil cargoes.

Glencore trader Anthony Stimler had given witness statements to the SFO as part of the case.

He pleaded guilty to corruption and money laundering offences in the US in relation to his role in the case.