The former boxer accused of coordinating shipments of drugs on the vessels of liner giant MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has begun plea negotiations, according to court records.

The talks were acknowledged as part of a criminal case in a federal court in Brooklyn, New York, where Goran Gogic is facing allegations that he helped move 19.9 tonnes of cocaine on three vessels in the fleet of Switzerland-based MSC.

TradeWinds reported in February that Gogic, a 43-year-old Serbian-speaking citizen of Montenegro, pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.