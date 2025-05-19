Five Greenpeace protesters have gone on trial in South Korea after they boarded an LPG carrier last November.

The captain of the environmental group’s Rainbow Warrior flagship and four other activists appeared in a Seoul courtroom on Friday, the Korea Herald reported.

This was the first hearing over a protest staged during a global plastics summit in Busan.

The UK, German and Mexican nationals have been charged with obstruction of business and unlawful intrusion onto a vessel, the 3,516-cbm Buena Alba (built 2012).

They climbed the mast of the gas carrier, owned by Japan’s Tabuchi Kaiun Kaisha, which was due to load a cargo from Hyundai Oilbank’s Daesan refinery.

The group unfurled a banner that read “Strong Plastics Treaty”, in a bid to push negotiators to a binding international agreement to reduce plastic production.

The hearing took place at Seoul Central District Court, after which the activists held a press conference.

All five have been barred from leaving the country.

Back in November, Greenpeace urged governments to resist fossil fuel and petrochemical industry “interference” in discussions to cut plastics production.

The five protestors reached the ship in inflatable boats launched from the Rainbow Warrior.

They set up climbing tents on the mast.

The 96-metre carrier was scheduled to load propylene made from fossil fuels, Greenpeace said.

Greenpeace said that despite growing concerns about plastic’s impacts on health and the environment, production has continued to increase.

Manufacturing will consume up to 31% of the remaining carbon budget to limit global warming to 1.5C, it has been reported.

The United Nations session ended without an agreement on overall cuts.