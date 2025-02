London-headquartered law firm HFW has strengthened its shipping operations with the appointment of master mariner Mike Bunton.

Bunton joins from the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA), where he was head of navigation.

With almost 20 years of shipping experience behind him, the new recruit has worked at contractor and shipowner TechnipFMC, where he was a captain and senior chief officer, with a stint at WightLink Isle of Wight Ferries also on his CV.