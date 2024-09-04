The Singapore office of international law firm Hill Dickinson has joined forces with Singapore law firm PDLegal in a formal law alliance.

The alliance received approval from the Singapore Legal Services Regulatory Authority and was effective from the start of August, Hill Dickinson revealed this week.

Such alliances have become commonplace in the Asian city-state as it provides a pathway for international law firms to serve clients at a local level with lawyers who are licensed to practise law under Singapore's legal system.