Shipping law firm Hill Dickinson has won the race to have its name on the new Everton Football Club stadium in its home city of Liverpool.

The English Premier League outfit said the company has been selected as the official naming rights partner for the arena in Bramley-Moore Dock.

The “long-term agreement” will see the “iconic venue” named the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Some reports put the cost at £10m ($13.4m), but others suggest the real fee is about half this.

“This transformational partnership represents one of the largest stadium naming rights deals Europe,” the club said.

“It brings together two Liverpool institutions, united by a global outlook, a deep commitment to the city of Liverpool and a shared history that dates back to the very founding of Everton in 1878.”

Article continues below the advert

Founded in Liverpool in 1810, Hill Dickinson is a commercial law firm spanning 11 offices across the UK, Europe and Asia.

Everton drew parallels between the law firm’s values and its own, saying both organisations strive for “excellence, supporting their local communities and delivering long-term positive impacts”.

The club played its last men’s match at its famous old Goodison Park stadium on Sunday.

The Hill Dickinson Stadium will open in August, with a 52,888 capacity.

Angus Kinnear, chief executive of Everton, said: “Welcoming Hill Dickinson as our naming rights partner is a bold and strategic step forward. This partnership goes beyond branding — it’s a shared commitment to progress, excellence and the regeneration of our city.

“The Hill Dickinson Stadium will stand as a symbol of Everton’s ambitions, our values and the global future we are building together.”

The law firm will work closely with Everton in the community, helping to amplify the reach and impact of the club’s charitable programmes and its own Hill Dickinson Foundation across Merseyside and beyond.

The law firm’s CEO, Craig Scott, said: “To put our name to Everton’s new stadium is a once-in-a-generation opportunity. We believe deeply in what this project stands for — a bold, transformational vision for Liverpool and its future.

“This partnership is about legacy, ambition and the power of two globally recognised organisations coming together to make a difference.

“As Hill Dickinson continues to grow nationally across the UK and internationally, we remain proud of our Liverpool roots — and we are honoured to be part of one of the most exciting waterfront developments in Europe.

“It couldn’t come at a more opportune time, with the deal providing the perfect platform to launch our new brand to a global audience.”