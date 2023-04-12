The prolonged collapse of leading global shipping law firm Ince Gordon Dadds and its parent the Ince Group has left its East Asia branches and allies in turmoil.

Today’s announcement that the London-listed Ince Group along with subsidiary law firm Ince Gordon Dadds is in administration is complicating the situation, but not equally for all offices.

One former Ince ally, Singapore-based firm Incisive Law, is unaffected and has quietly lived a separate existence from Ince for some time already and said it is set for further growth.