A legal battle involving US fund FourWorld Capital Management and shipowners Frontline and Euronav is set to reach court in May 2026.

The date was revealed by John Fredriksen’s Frontline in its second quarter report, but a separate legal action between FourWorld and the Saverys family’s private Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB) could yet derail the suit.

The complex legal spat arose from the 2023 deal that saw Fredriksen and the Saverys clan end their shareholder impasse in Euronav through a $2.35bn