A UAE-based shipowner has been thwarted in its attempt to beach an elderly general cargo ship for recycling at Alang by an Iranian port agency that claimed the vessel skipped town without paying its bills.

World Atlantic Shipping obtained an arrest warrant against the 8,700-dwt Lord 17 (built 1996) ahead of its beaching at India’s ship recycling stronghold after claiming that owner Friend Ships owed it $714,000 for unpaid supplies and services it rendered to several of the company’s ships.