Imprisoned transport tycoon Ziyavudin Magomedov has been ordered to pay £7.5m ($9.4m) in court costs after losing a UK legal battle over the Russian state seizure of his shipping and ports empire.

Last month, a judge threw out Magomedov’s case against 22 defendants, including state nuclear company Rosatom and pipeline operator Transneft, who the businessman claimed were part of a political plot to jail him and seize his assets.