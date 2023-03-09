A Texas cement company is chasing a Japanese-owned bulker for nearly $2m after its cargo was damaged during a voyage across the Gulf of Mexico.

Houston’s Royal White Cement filed a lawsuit in the Eastern District of Louisiana seeking a maritime lien on the 61,300-dwt Weco Holli (built 2022).

It alleges that the vessel had cargo destined for New Orleans packed on top of cargo destined for Houston, and that it was all unloaded once the ship arrived in Louisiana, at which point it was damaged, either during cargo operations or during the voyage to Texas.