E-commerce giant Amazon has filed papers asking a US judge to end $96.4m litigation filed by China United Lines.

The move came after the Chinese liner operator, also known as CU Lines, filed a complaint with the Federal Maritime Commission in January, alleging that Amazon violated the US Shipping Act when it terminated a contract between the two companies.

Amazon’s motion asking Administrative Law Judge Erin Wirth to dismiss the case is not publicly available, as the company’s lawyers at K&L Gates have also requested that the commission keep the document confidential.