A US judge has approved arrest warrants for two Iranian citizens indicted by a federal grand jury on allegations that they owned a vessel used to smuggle weapons parts used by the Houthis to fire on ships.

Court records show that US Magistrate Judge Mark Colombel issued ordered warrants against Shahab and Yunus Mir’kazei.

As TradeWinds reported on Friday, the brothers were indicted in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia for “providing material support to Iran’s weapons of mass destruction programme resulting in death” and for conspiracy to do so.