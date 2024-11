First, he dismissed a class action lawsuit against Top Ships. Then he delivered the same victory to the former DryShips.

Now, a US federal judge has asked why he should not also throw out a lawsuit against the former Diana Containerships over financing from Marc Bistricer-backed Kalani Investments.

The order by district judge Brian Cogan threatens to close the book on three lawsuits filed in connection with Kalani’s deals to provide financing for US-listed shipping companies.