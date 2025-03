Female lawyers have gained a bigger share of director promotions at shipping law firm Campbell Johnston Clark (CJC) over the last 14 months.

The London operation has spoken of its “great pride” that 60% of newly appointed directors in 2024 and 2025 have been women.

Among those taking on the role most recently are Helen McCormick and Kate Law, both based in London, and Aik Hui Chua, working in Singapore.