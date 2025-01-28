London law firm HFW has increased its profit as international operations grow in importance.
The shipping specialist said net earnings were £98m ($122m) in the year to 31 March 2024, up from £84.5m a year earlier.
Revenue grew to £250m from £227m.
London-based shipping specialist says international operations are increasingly important
