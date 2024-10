Hin Leong founder Lim Oon Kuin, his son Evan Lim and daughter Lim Huey Ching this week agreed to settle a $3.5bn civil case brought by the liquidators of their failed oil trading and tanker empire.

The catch is that the Lims have said they will be filing for bankruptcy, as they do not have enough assets to settle all the claims filed against them since the collapse of their business in April 2020.