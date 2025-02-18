London-headquartered international law firm Penningtons Manches Cooper (PMC) has doubled the size of its maritime legal team in Singapore by hiring a shipping and commodities specialist from one of the city state’s “Big Four” law firms..

Joining the PMC team in the Asian shipping hub in Max Lim, previously a partner at Rajah & Tann.

PMC partner Darryl Kennard, who leads the firm’s marine, trade and aviation practice said in a statement released on Monday that Lim’s recruitment will consolidate and strengthen PMC’s position in Singapore.