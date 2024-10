AP Moller-Maersk has reached an agreement to settle a lawsuit filed by an insurer for retail giant Target over container losses at sea.

The case is one of the final open claims in lawsuits in a US federal court in New York over a 2021 incident involving the Danish liner giant’s 13,092-teu Maersk Eindhoven (built 2010), which lost 65 boxes when it suffered an engine failure in bad weather off Japan.