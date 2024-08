A Malaysian maritime agency accused of helping a Houthi official mask the original of Iranian cargoes has described the allegations as baseless.

The statement to TradeWinds comes after the US Treasury Department’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (Ofac) added Transmarine Navigation Malaysia to its sanctions blacklist.

“We were shocked and totally surprised [when we] heard about this news,” said Transmarine’s Ed Saiful, who did not give his title at the Johor Bahru-based company.