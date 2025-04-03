Two specialist UK-based maritime law firms have merged to allow the new business to handle more complex cases and compete with larger rivals in an increasingly competitive sector.

Tatham & Co and Sea Green Law joined forces this month with senior figures from both companies jointly running the business.

Lawyers from the companies have previously worked on cases including the seizure of a VLCC by the Nigerian Navy in 2022 and a dispute over a $43m cache of silver recovered from the wreck of a ship in the Indian Ocean that was sunk in World War II.