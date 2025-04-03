Two specialist UK-based maritime law firms have merged to allow the new business to handle more complex cases and compete with larger rivals in an increasingly competitive sector.

Tatham & Co and Sea Green Law joined forces this month with senior figures from both companies jointly running the business.

‘Aggressive campaign’: Nigeria fights to cut war risk premiums two weeks after gunmen abducted crew
 Read more

Lawyers from the companies have previously worked on cases including the seizure of a VLCC by the Nigerian Navy in 2022 and a dispute over a $43m cache of silver recovered from the wreck of a ship in the Indian Ocean that was sunk in World War II.