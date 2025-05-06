Companies including MSC Group and FedEx have reached a settlement ending litigation over tens of millions of dollars in charges after US officials held a shipment of rubber gloves.

The deal promises to end a battle over supply chain headaches that has been waged in multiple federal lawsuits and a case before the Federal Maritime Commission.

A filing with the FMC shows that survival equipment supplier AirBoss Defense Group reached an agreement with MSC Group’s liner shipping arm, MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company, and FedEx Trade Networks Transport & Broker, the freight forwarding division of US parcel delivery giant FedEx.