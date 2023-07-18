The multi-jurisdiction legal fight over the 2012 blast that rocked the MSC Flaminia has more legs to it after more than a decade as new manoeuvres keep it alive in the US and as a UK appeals court prepares to rule.
Latest Jobs
MSC Flaminia battle continues amid renewed challenge in New York and a wait for a UK ruling
Deltech wants Second Circuit in New York to weigh arguments again as the warring sides await a UK appeals court decision
18 July 2023 18:20 GMT Updated 18 July 2023 18:20 GMT
By
in Miami