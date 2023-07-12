Shipping’s biggest football tournament, the Marine Challenge Cup (MCC), has a new name on the trophy.

Newcomers Amphitrite Underwriting triumphed in the 2023 edition of the five-a-side competition organised in Dulwich, south London, by US and Panama-based law firm sponsors.

The tournament was being held for the second time since a Covid break halted its momentum.

This year, to celebrate its 25th anniversary, a record 31 teams competed.

“Once again, the weather cooperated, as it turned out to be a perfect day,” the sponsors told TradeWinds.

The MCC features teams fielded by protection and indemnity clubs, underwriters, brokers, law firms and others from the maritime sector.

Article continues below the advert

Participants came from as far away as Dubai, Germany and Italy.

Amphitrite Underwriting beat a proficient Cambiaso Risso squad in a spirited final.

UK law firm Kennedys also put up a strong showing, winning the veterans’ cup for the more seasoned players aged 35 and over.

Two trophies

Representatives from sponsors Royston Rayzor, Palmer Biezup Henderson, De Castro & Robles, Freehill Hogan & Mahar, Hamilton Miller & Birthisel, Keesal, Young & Logan and Chaffe McCall. Photo: Contributed

The company also took home the MCC Shield, defeating Steamship Mutual in the competition for teams that did not advance from the initial group stages.

Representatives from sponsors Royston Rayzor, Palmer Biezup Henderson, De Castro & Robles, Freehill Hogan & Mahar, Hamilton Miller & Birthisel, Keesal, Young & Logan and Chaffe McCall expressed their appreciation for the participants’ continued support.

In 2022, defending champions Oneglobal Broking retained their title from 2019 as 28 teams did battle.

Sponsors in the past have included the law firm Horr, Novak & Skipp.