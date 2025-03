Dubai-based maritime law firm Fichte & Co has beefed up its presence in the shipping and aviation finance sectors with the appointment of a new partner who joins from Norton Rose Fulbright.

Manik Verma has joined the Jasmin Fichte-led law firm as a partner, heading its ship and aviation finance practice, after what the firm described as an “impressive” 17-year career at top-tier British law firms in Singapore and Dubai.