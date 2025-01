A Norwegian-flagged cargo vessel has been detained in Tromso on suspicion of being involved in Baltic cable sabotage, according to Norwegian police.

Latvian authorities asked the Tromso police to detain the 5,353-dwt Silver Dania (built 1989), which was sailing between St Petersburg and Murmansk.

The fish carrier and its Russian crew were escorted into port on Thursday night by a Norwegian coastguard vessel.