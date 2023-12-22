More than 20 nations are said to have offered to contribute assets to the US-led military operation to protect commercial shipping in the Red Sea, a top US official has confirmed.

Major General Pat Ryder, press secretary for the Pentagon, said contributions range from ships and aircraft and other contributions including staff and other types of support.

"In the days ahead, the US will continue to consult closely with our allies and partners who share the fundamental principle of freedom of navigation, and we expect to see the coalition continue to grow,” Ryder said.