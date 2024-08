A legal row over a dredger seized by Mexico is set to rumble into 2025 as Belgian owner Jan De Nul vowed to continue fighting the tax and trade dispute.

The Belgian company accused the Mexican authorities of imposing an abusive tax penalty of MXN 1.6bn ($83m) after the 8,015-gt dredger Zheng He (built 2010) called at the Mexican port of Tampico to avoid hurricanes in the Bahamas.