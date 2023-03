An oil tanker linked to a sanctioned Iranian businessman is at the centre of a remarkable ownership battle amid disputed claims that it was sold to settle a $9m bill for Persian carpets.

Dr Morteza Rajabieslami, an Iranian national living in Qatar, has brought a claim in the English courts alleging that Sam Tariverdi, the owner of Athens-based oil tanker business St James Shipping, stole and sold the ageing tanker after operating it on behalf of the owners for more than two years.