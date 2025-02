UK-headquartered law firm Watson Farley & Williams (WFW) has handed out more cash to its partners as its annual profit rose.

The shipping specialist’s accounts filed at the UK’s Companies House showed members’ pay charged as an expense hit £44m ($55.5m) in the year to 30 April, up from £37.8m a year earlier.

“The business performed satisfactorily during the year,” the company said.