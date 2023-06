Trading giant Trafigura Group is being sued by billionaire shipowners the Reuben brothers as part of a huge nickel fraud scandal.

Legal filings seen by Bloomberg News reveal the publicity-shy UK-based Simon and David Reuben have two cases proceedings against the commodities group relating to missing shipments on a number of vessels.

Trafigura said earlier this year it expected to lose nearly $600m in what it called a “systematic fraud” perpetrated by Indian businessman Prateek Gupta.