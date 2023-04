Samsung Electronics America has lodged a complaint against SM Line, alleging that the liner operator has forced it to pay charges and even do the carrier’s job amid the US supply chain crunch.

The complaint before the Federal Maritime Commission (FMC) is the second by the consumer technology giant’s US arm, which also launched a similar case against Israeli liner operator Zim.

The company contends that SM Line has forced it to pay “staggering” detention and demurrage charges.